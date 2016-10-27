After Cauvery violence, crime has dropped: Police

Since the violence that broke out in the city in September over the Cauvery water sharing row, the police have booked over 1,000 miscreants on the charges of arson, causing damage to property, and so on. Most have been remanded to judicial custody.

With many miscreants off the streets, the city police have noticed a drop in the crime rate. “As most of them are behind bars, we hope that this Deepavali will be peaceful, without any major law and order problem,” said a senior police officer.

That said, around 350 people, who were arrested in September, are out on bail. “We have them under constant surveillance in case they decide to cause more problems,” the officer added.

Another reason for the drop in crime rate is the revamped Hoysala system that the police had recently put in place. “There are many instances where Hoysalas which act as moving police outpost have prevented untoward incidents,” said another senior officer. Their primary job is to act like first responders and report to the control room about the incident to help chalk out strategies to nab the accused before they can commit another crime.

Reporting by Imran Gowhar