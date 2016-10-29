AeroMIT scores well in Surathkal, Calicut competitions

AeroMIT, Manipal Institute of Technology’s aero-modelling enthusiasts who design, build, test and fly radio controlled aircraft, capped their earlier performances this year with two more accomplishments to end the year on a happy note.

According to a press release issued here recently, the AeroMIT team participated in two competitions at NIT Surathkal and NIT Calicut to return with flying colours. In the former competition, the team had second and third place finishes and in the latter, they finished first and second.

The first competition AeroMIT participated in was the technical festival of NIT Surathkal called ‘ENGINEER’. The MIT team’s event specifically was called ‘Wright Flight’.

The competition was held on October 20.

The aim of the competition was to test the flying skills and manoeuvrability of remote-controlled aircraft built from scratch and to compete by executing complex in-flight manoeuvres as well as dropping payload on a bulls-eye target. This involved spot take-off and landing and stable flight. The team earned second and third places.

The second competition the team participated in was in the technical festival of NIT Calicut on October 21 and was called ‘TATHVA’. AeroMIT’s event was called ‘Albatross’.

Here, the team was required to build an aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 700 grams from scratch and adhere to a limited wingspan, following which the take-off was from the top of a building and spot land on a bulls-eye. It also included points for manoeuvrability, range of flight and speed. The team was placed first and second.

AeroMIT had on December 28, 2015, outmatched 37 teams including IITs and NITs to grab the first place on its maiden appearance in the Boeing National Aero-modelling Competition for West Zone had secured the second position in the Aviator Design Competition presented by the Airbus Group.