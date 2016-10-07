Aequs wins ‘Airbus Innovation Award’

Aequs SEZ, engaged in manufacturing high-precision aero-space parts near Hattargi in Belagavi district, has won the ‘Airbus Innovation Award’. Aequs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Melligeri received the award at the Supplier Awards ceremony held in Hamburg recently.
Mr. Melligeri said Aequs combined the benefits of specialised manufacturing centres in Europe and the U.S., enabling close customer collaboration with a global ecosystem in Belagavi, providing vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities including precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, assembly, and special processing.
“This award represents a critical point in our journey with Airbus and has raised the bar for future opportunities to create value,” said Steve Smith, Senior Vice-President, Global Sales & Strategy, Aequs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.