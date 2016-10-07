Aequs wins ‘Airbus Innovation Award’

Aequs SEZ, engaged in manufacturing high-precision aero-space parts near Hattargi in Belagavi district, has won the ‘Airbus Innovation Award’. Aequs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Melligeri received the award at the Supplier Awards ceremony held in Hamburg recently.

Mr. Melligeri said Aequs combined the benefits of specialised manufacturing centres in Europe and the U.S., enabling close customer collaboration with a global ecosystem in Belagavi, providing vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities including precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, assembly, and special processing.

“This award represents a critical point in our journey with Airbus and has raised the bar for future opportunities to create value,” said Steve Smith, Senior Vice-President, Global Sales & Strategy, Aequs.