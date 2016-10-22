Karnataka

Adopt new technology in investigation: DC

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that the police should adopt new technologies in their investigations. He was speaking during the commeration of Police Commemoration Day at Chandu Maidan here. Mr. Venkatesh said that earlier, people used to hesitate to go to police stations. But as literacy and education levels were increasing, the people did not hesitate to do so.

Hence it was essential that the police were people-friendly.

The police personnel, who played a vital role in maintaining peace and order in the society, should desist from committing suicide. The police personnel were working under a lot of stress in big cities.

If the pressure became unbearable, the personnel could think of other job opportunities, he said.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, Kumaraswamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, D.P. Suman, Assistant Superintendent of Police, were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:31:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Adopt-new-technology-in-investigation-DC/article16078317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY