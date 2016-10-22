Adopt new technology in investigation: DC

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that the police should adopt new technologies in their investigations. He was speaking during the commeration of Police Commemoration Day at Chandu Maidan here. Mr. Venkatesh said that earlier, people used to hesitate to go to police stations. But as literacy and education levels were increasing, the people did not hesitate to do so.

Hence it was essential that the police were people-friendly.

The police personnel, who played a vital role in maintaining peace and order in the society, should desist from committing suicide. The police personnel were working under a lot of stress in big cities.

If the pressure became unbearable, the personnel could think of other job opportunities, he said.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, Kumaraswamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, D.P. Suman, Assistant Superintendent of Police, were present.