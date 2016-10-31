Admn. urged to ensure ban on animal sacrifice

Animal rights activist and president of the World Animal Welfare Board Dayananda Swamiji has urged the Dharwad district administration to ensure a complete ban on animal sacrifice at Sri Holeyamma Devi temple in Tabakadahonnalli village of the Kalghatgi taluk.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, the seer said that animal sacrifice in large numbers at the temple came to his notice recently.

The temple would be open only for four days during the Deepavali celebrations and every year, a large number of animals are slaughtered during the festival.

This year, the sacrifice would be held on Tuesday. It was strange that such huge numbers of animals are slaughtered and it did not come to the notice of the district administration and no action was initiated to stop it before.

“I visited the village on Saturday and tried to convince the people to drop sacrificing animals but they are not ready to give up an age-old tradition. Even the police in the Kalghatgi taluk appear reluctant to stop it, even as the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police have promised to not allow this ritual this time,” he said.

Terming animal sacrifice as a superstition, the seer said that Hindu texts did not sanction animal sacrifice or other types of violence against animals.

Moreover, continuing such violent rituals in the 21st century is not justifiable, he said.

The seer said that animal sacrifice in this temple was continuing in violation of the Prevention of Animal Sacrifice Act 1959 and other law. Moreover, in its order on July 5, 2016, the High Court of Karnataka too had ordered strict implementation of this Act in all temples. “The district administration should deploy additional police forces in the village on Monday and Tuesday and ensure that rituals were held in non-violent ways. I will file a contempt of court petition against the district authorities if they fail to prevent animal sacrifice,” he said.