Activists, public clash over inauguration of prayer hall

Tension prevailed in Chindenahalli Gadi village in Arsikere taluk on Saturday, following differences between two groups of people over the inauguration of a prayer hall in the village. While Bajrang Dal activists objected to the inauguration of the hall, Dalit Christians maintained that they had a right to have a prayer hall in the village.

Shivanna, a Dalit, had converted his house into a prayer hall. He and a few other Dalits in the village had converted to Christianity some years ago. The devotees had also distributed a pamphlet inviting the public for the programme. Pastor Gangadhar S.P. of Hunsur and Pastor Kalanayak of Bengaluru were invited for the programme.

A few Bajrang Dal activists barged into the place and demanded that the programme was stopped. They alleged that the organisers had converted a house sanctioned under the Ashraya House scheme into a prayer hall. The organisers and Bajrang Dal activists had a heated argument.

Gandasi police, who learnt about the incident, rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

“We are all Dalits, who have faced exploitation in the village all these years. Till recently, we were not allowed to fetch water from a public tap. Fed up with this discrimination, we converted to Christianity. I converted my house into a prayer hall,” Mr. Shivanna told The Hindu on Sunday. Further, he alleged that Bajrang Dal activists assaulted devotees who had gathered for a prayer. He was contemplating filing a complaint against the Bajrang Dal activists.

Arsikere Dy.SP Dasharath Murthy told The Hindu, “So far no group has turned up to file a complaint.”