Activists condemn violence against women

A massive protest rally was organised in Ramanagaram on Wednesday to condemn the increased incidence of sexual assaults on women in different parts of the State.
Women from different areas of Ramanagaram town took out the rally, organised by Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike, from Ijuru Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, to condemn rape and other atrocities against women, recently reported in Tumakuru and Bengaluru.
“Incidents of sexual assaults on women must end. Even police officials are sexually assaulting women. The Union and State governments should tighten the laws,” they said.
Vedike president Ramesh Gowda, Kalavathi, Nagaratna, Nagalakshmi, Kolur Prema, Mamatha and others led the protest.
