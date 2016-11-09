Activists arrested

Around 75 workers of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction headed by Praveen Shetty, including the latter, were taken into preventive custody, preventing them from picketing the Belagavi City Corporation premises in support for their demand for disqualification of Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil, Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde and Sambhaji L. Patil, MLA, here on Tuesday.
In fact, the police took them into custody at the gates of the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan premises when they were to march towards the corporation office.
Before being picked up by the police, Mr. Shetty said that the government should take action against the three MES leaders.
