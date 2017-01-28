Karnataka

Act to be amended to conduct kambala, bull-cart race

People marching with buffaloes during the protest against ban on kambala in Moodbidri on Saturday.

People marching with buffaloes during the protest against ban on kambala in Moodbidri on Saturday.  

Following Tamil Nadu’s model on jallikattu, the Karnataka government has decided to bring an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, for conducting kambala and bull-cart race, traditional sports of the State.

A meeting of the State Cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, approved amendments to the Act, and the Bill would be placed before both Houses of the State legislature.

Addressing the media on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the government has decided against promulgating an ordinance since the legislature would meet from February 6 for five days.

The Bill passed by the legislature would required an assent from President Pranab Mukherjee.

The buffalo slush-track race is a rural sport popular in the coastal belt of the State, but it has been stayed by the High Court. There is growing support for it, following the ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government to bypass the Supreme Court stay on jallikattu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:55:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Act-to-be-amended-to-conduct-kambala-bull-cart-race/article17109659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY