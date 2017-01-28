Act to be amended to conduct kambala, bull-cart race

Following Tamil Nadu’s model on jallikattu, the Karnataka government has decided to bring an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, for conducting kambala and bull-cart race, traditional sports of the State.

A meeting of the State Cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, approved amendments to the Act, and the Bill would be placed before both Houses of the State legislature.

Addressing the media on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the government has decided against promulgating an ordinance since the legislature would meet from February 6 for five days.

The Bill passed by the legislature would required an assent from President Pranab Mukherjee.

The buffalo slush-track race is a rural sport popular in the coastal belt of the State, but it has been stayed by the High Court. There is growing support for it, following the ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government to bypass the Supreme Court stay on jallikattu.