Acid attack victims yet to claim pension

Victims of acid attacks in the State have not been collecting their monthly pension despite being informed about it, said Minister for Women and Child Development Umashree on Friday.

She said the Karnataka State Commission for Women had a list of 129 women who suffered acid attacks in the last 25 years. “Of these, only 12 are availing themselves of the monthly pension of ₹3,000. We wrote to all 129 women, but we do not know if the letters have reached them. We will write to them again, and also publicise the pension scheme,” she added.

Bill for gender budgeting

Soon, all government departments will have to maintain a separate account of their expenditure targeted at women welfare.

The Department of Women and Child Development has now drafted a Bill in this regard, and is awaiting the Law Department’s clearance.

Ms. Umashree, who on Friday held a review meeting of various women welfare schemes implemented by the 29 government departments, said: “Although the State government reserves 40% of funds for women welfare schemes as part of the gender budgeting initiative, we are unable to review the gender spending, as no department maintains a separate account,” Ms. Umashree said.

Stating that she had conducted four review meetings in the last one year, the Minister said nine departments including Home, Food and Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Transport, Water Resources, and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had not submitted details of spending on women welfare programmes. “While some departments have diligently spent allocation under gender budgeting, some are lagging owing to lack of information and communication,” she said, adding that letters would be sent to the Chief Secretary and department Principal Secretaries.