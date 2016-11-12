ATMs reopen but run out of cash quickly

There was not much respite for the residents of Mysuru on Friday as many ATMs remained non-functional and people had to queue up to draw cash from banks. ATMs of all banks – public and private sectors – had remained closed for two days after the Centre demonetized Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Though some ATMs did open as announced, they ran out of cash quickly due to the heavy rush. They dispensed only Rs. 100 notes, disappointing many who had come to draw the new Rs. 2,000 notes. ATMs of some banks had displayed boards with note like “Out of service” and “Closed for maintenance”. In some places, ATMs had been opened but were not dispensing cash since currency had not been loaded. A security guard at an ATM of a private bank said, “I was told to open the shutters but nobody came to load the cash.”

A representative of an agency that loads cash into the ATMs of a popular public sector bank said, “Cash will be loaded from Saturday as there was shortage of Rs. 100 notes on Friday.” When contacted, Mysuru District Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that ATMs of some banks could not function due to some ‘technical’ glitches.

Normal operations can only be possible once the ATMS are reconfigured to dispense lower denomination notes.

“The banks have told us they will be completing the process either by Friday evening or on Saturday,” he replied.

In ATMs, the maximum withdrawal limit is Rs. 2,000 which is expected to go up to Rs. 4,000 shortly. “By next week, we hope things will fall in place with more lower and new high denomination notes,” he observed.