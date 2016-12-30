ACB raids offices, residences of three govt. officials in Bengaluru

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru, conducted raids on the houses of three government officials, including a deputy director of land records, Bengaluru Rural, on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, after obtaining credible information on the officials owning assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, cases were registered against the three officials under 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Searches were conducted at the Basaveshwara Nagar house of E. Prakash, Deputy Director for Land Records, Bengaluru Rural District, Bengaluru. He allegedly owns a site and a three-storied building at Kamakshipalya, agriculture land at Dasanapura Hobli, Bengaluru North, two sites at B.E.L Layout, Harohalli, Bengaluru, among other properties.

Several properties

Searches were also conducted at the residence of B.R. Muddaraju, executive engineer, Town Planning, BBMP, Bengaluru South at Banashankari third stage and at the BBMP Town Planning Office. He owns several properties, including one in Vishveshwaraiah Layout, agricultural land in Magadi taluk, Satanuru Grama, among others.

The ACB also raided the office of G. Nagaraju, Extension Officer, office of the the Joint Director, Industries Development Board, Bengaluru Rural and Urban.

His residence located at Mahalakshmipuram and his private office located at Kumara Krupa West and office located at West of Chord Road, Rajajinagar were also searched. He owns acres of agricultural land in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru Rural districts, a farmhouse, among others.

The search is still on.