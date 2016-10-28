ACB officials trained to conduct raids

M.A. Saleem, Inspector-General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, has said that the State government has provided infrastructure and officials for the agency.
He told presspersons here earlier this week that the officials had been trained in Bengaluru and Ghaziabad to conduct raids and investigation like those in the Central Bureau of Investigation.
One deputy superintendent of police, two inspectors and other staff were working in Yadgir and 34 complaints had been registered, Dr. Saleem said.
As many as 361 complaints had been registered in the Kalaburagi range, which covered Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor