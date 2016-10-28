ACB officials trained to conduct raids

M.A. Saleem, Inspector-General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, has said that the State government has provided infrastructure and officials for the agency.

He told presspersons here earlier this week that the officials had been trained in Bengaluru and Ghaziabad to conduct raids and investigation like those in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

One deputy superintendent of police, two inspectors and other staff were working in Yadgir and 34 complaints had been registered, Dr. Saleem said.

As many as 361 complaints had been registered in the Kalaburagi range, which covered Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts, he added.