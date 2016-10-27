ABVP demands action against accused in Shivamogga rape case

College students under the aegis of the Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a protest rally here on Wednesday and staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning the rape of a minor girl in Shivamogga.
The students sought action against the rapists. They raised slogans against the State government and the accused. They charged the State government with protecting the accused as they belong to a minority community. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the authorities at the Deputy Commissioner’s office addressed to the Chief Minister.
They said that there was an increase in the number of rape cases in the State and justice had not been delivered to the victims in most of the cases. Despite the increase in the number of atrocities and harassment cases in Karnataka, no action was being taken against the accused. The ABVP demanded that a strict law should be enforced against the accused in rape cases.
