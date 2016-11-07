Karnataka

AAP says Shobha is absent in her constituency

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised Shobha Karandlaje, MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, for neglecting her constituency.

Rare visits

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Shanthala Damle, State co-convener of the AAP in-charge of Udupi district, said that Ms. Karandlaje was rarely seen in her constituency.

She was not even to be seen when activists belonging to right-wing groups were attacking people in the name of cow protection.

Murder

She had not even focussed on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker Praveen Poojary by right-wing activists a couple of months ago in Udupi district. She would do well to focus on the problems of her constituency, the release added.

