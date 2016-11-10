A.T. Ramaswamy welcomes move

The former MLA, A.T. Ramaswamy, has welcomed the Union government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency.

As the convenor of the Anti-Land Grabbing Action Committee, Mr. Ramaswamy, a JD(S) leader, said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this effect earlier this year. Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaswamy said the decision was significant to tackle the flow of black money. “This has shocked the rich people who made wealth at the cost of poor. Those who amassed huge cash by cheating the poor will realise that their cash has no value,” he said. He hoped that this decision would avoid instances of tax evasion in future.

Further, he demanded strict action against the officials who delayed to conduct the elections to the posts of president and vice-president of Konanuru GP. “The officials, who were given the responsibility to hold the elections in time had said they could not do it because of work pressure. Their statement shows how careless they are in upholding the core values of democracy....,” he said.