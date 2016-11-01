A walk through Hampi’s history

Taking a stroll in the Hampi world heritage site was a different experience for those, especially the youth, who participated in a heritage walk organised here on Sunday as a prelude to three-day Hampi Utsav, the colourful cultural extravaganza beginning from November 3.

For, the stroll was off the beaten track to give them an exposure to the lesser known art and architectural treasure of the Vijayanagar empire, its natural landscape with rocky terrain, the Tungabhadra and lush greenery.

They also had a glimpse of monuments such as the Ugra Narasimha, Sasivekal and Kadlekal Ganesh, Krishna Temple, Hazara Rama Temple, Mahanavmi Dibba, and Lotus Mahal, among others.

The walk was flagged off by Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, near Virupaksha Temple.

Climbing up

The participants climbed up and climbed down the rocky steps to reach Achutraya Temple, then the Kodanda Rama and Yantrodharaka temples on the bank of the Tungabhadra. From there, they trekked through the rocky surface to have a glimpse of the ‘Sugreeva cave’; the ancient bridge linking Hampi with Anegundi, considered to be the ‘cradle’ of the Vijayanagar empire; then to ‘Purandhara mantap’ ;kings balance; the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex which houses the stone chariot and musical pillars; before culminating at the Gejjala Mantap.

Several foreign tourists were present too.

“We have visited Hampi on a couple of occasions. But for the first time, our visit was different as we trekked through the ancient pathways and enjoyed the beautiful natural environs of the world heritage site,” Kamala, a student of Kannada University, told The Hindu .