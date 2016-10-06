It was a visual treat at a solo art exhibition of Ballari’s upcoming artist Mohammed Rafi’s paintings during the two-day Naada Habba celebrations here as part of Dasara festivities.

During the exhibition, Rafi had displayed a wide range of art works, including traditional paintings, mural, creative and modern art, with stress on naturality.

An aged woman browsing through a holy book under a lantern, a tiger, a Lambani woman in her colourful ethnic attire, were among other lively art works that attracted the attention of the art lovers.

Banjageri Jayaprakash, chairman, Karnataka Book Authority, and Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar were among other dignitaries to appreciate the art works.

“I have been exhibiting my art works whenever I get an opportunity. We hope that the State government, through the Department of Kannada and Culture, provides more and more opportunities to artists to exhibit their works at major cultural events, including the Mysuru Dasara and the Hampi Utsav, to bring hidden talents in the districts to light,” Rafi said.