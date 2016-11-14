A helping hand to be self-employed

Over 10,665 poor women are self-employed and are able to lead a productive and dignified life in Mysuru district thanks to the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Those who have been given financial assistance under the NRLM are returning the amount in instalments along with 12 per cent interest per annum and have also become successful in their small-scale businesses.

NRLM (a poverty-alleviating scheme formulated by the Union government and renamed as Sanjeevini by the State government) was implemented in H.D. Kote, T. Narsipur, Nanjangud and Hunsur taluks.

A total of Rs. 18.55 crore had been given by the government and the zilla panchayat had released Rs.13.75 lakh to Gram Panchayat Level Federations, which distributed the amount to self-help groups.

It was then given to prospective beneficiaries of over 6,708 SHGs.

H.C.M. Rani, project director, District Rural Development Agency, zilla panchayat, told The Hindu that the amount would be given to beneficiaries in instalments and the recovered money would again be distributed to other beneficiaries to help everyone become self-employed.

Ms. Rani said that many exercises were carried out to identify the beneficiaries, including formation of Gram Panchayat Level Federation, ward-evel federation and SHGs.

She said that the scheme aimed to enhance existing livelihood options for the poor, build skill-sets to suit the job market and also nurture self-employment.

Most of the beneficiaries, who have been repaying the amount in instalments, have secured a rebate in interest, she added.