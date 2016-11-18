A distraught father’s hopes rekindled as court asks CBI to probe into missing girl case

Despite the agony and anxiety of not seeing his daughter yet after she went missing two years ago, the hopes of autorickshaw driver Girimallappa Mundas (55) of getting reunited with her have rekindled with the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) taking up the case. The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi has ordered that the CBI investigate the case of Mundas’ missing daughter.

For the last two years, Mundas relentlessly sought the help of every possible person in the government to get his daughter back, but in vain.

The father complained that his daughter was kidnapped by her teacher.

Narrating the incident, Mundas said that on April 19, 2014 when his daughter, Sunita (who was then 14), did not return home from tuition class, the family was almost certain of what had happened to her.

“It was no one else but her own teacher, Siddaraya Mavinmarad, who has taken her either away by force or by inducement. He was pestering us to get our daughter married off to him. But we plainly refused because our daughter was a minor and the teacher was then 28,” he said.

He said that after April 19, 2014 the teacher and his daughter both went missing.

“After that, I asked the police to bring my daughter back. I wrote to everyone seeking help in getting my daughter back, but nothing happened,” he said.

He said that during his struggle, the family members of the teacher threatened him with dire consequences several times asking him to withdraw the case.

The frustrated father who did not budge, filed a petition in the High Court in Kalaburagi in February this year.

“The court, which heard the case, not only rapped the police for not tracing the girl, but also ordered the CBI to investigate the case,” said B.R. Math, advocate who represents Mundas. (The court order came on April 4, 2016).

Meanwhile, on the condition of anonymity, the CBI officer, who is heading the case, said that they have reached a significant stage in the case and would soon give a logical end to it.