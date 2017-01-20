A constable who is a fine painter

Somanand Maruti Gadkari of Belagavi among winners of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy award

Like colours on his canvas, Somanand Maruti Gadkari’s emotions blossomed into celebrations when he found his name among the winners of the annual Karnataka Lalithakala Academy award.

He is happy for the recognition that has finally come for his years of dedication and passion for drawing and paintings. The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs.25,000, a certificate and a memento, will be presented to him and nine other winners of the KLA awards for the year 2016 at a function to be held in Mandya on January 23.

In recognition of his achievement, Home Minister G. Parameshwara felicitated him with the “Gourav Rakshak” award of the Police Department carrying a cash prize of Rs.10,000 at a function held at the Central Hall of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Friday.

Fine art was never heard in the family the Gadkaris, which was traditionally associated with agriculture in their native Hunnur of Hukkeri taluk. But, Somanand developed a liking for drawing and painting as he was inspired by his drawing teacher, Mr.Badiger, at the Kannada medium high school in Hire Bagewadi. He too picked up pencils and sketch pens, and started trying his hand with brushes and colours capturing small frames from natural landscapes on drawing sheets.

His urge to learn the finesse of the art of painting, colour balancing techniques, brush-strokes and use of other conventional and un-conventional tools motivated him to take up a diploma course at the Beynon Smith College of Fine Arts in Belagavi city.

He joined the Karnataka Police Department as constable in1999. Presently, he is serving as a head constable with the City Reserve Police in Belagavi.

“No, not for money, as I have conducted exhibitions from my own savings. However, I have sold a few pieces when some individuals were keen to have them,” Mr.Gadkari said, adding that senior officials in the department supported his endeavours. Of late, he is specialising in abstract paintings using both brush and knife.

“I will keep creating new paintings, which is more of an obsession than passion,” Mr.Gadkari says.

•So far, he has drawn 400 to 500 nature and abstract paintings.

•Exhibition of paintings conducted at Dharwad, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, and Sirsingi.

•Participated in 25th and 37th Annual Art Exhibition of KLA at Bengaluru in 1995 and 2007, besides in Belagavi and Sirsangi.

•Conducted drawing and water colour camps in Belagavi, Dharwad and Hampi.