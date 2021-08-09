99.99% of students clear SSLC exams

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 16:45 IST

Only one candidate was deemed as fail for impersonation

As many as 99.99% of students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations have passed.

Of the 8,71,443 candidates who appeared for the examinations, only one candidate was deemed as fail as the student had indulged in impersonation.

The examinations were held on 19th and 22nd of July. Due to the second wave of COVID 19 infections, the question paper pattern was changed. Students were made to appear for multiple choice question papers. All students who attempted the examination were promoted. Those who did not pass the exam were given grace marks, and promoted.

A press release issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board stated that 157 students secured 625 out of 625 marks in 2021. As many as 289 students secured 623 marks while two students secured 622 marks.

Speaking to mediapersons while releasing the results, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that as many as 1,28,931 students secured A+ grade while 2,50,317 students secured A grade.