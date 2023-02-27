ADVERTISEMENT

₹999 cr. released to State farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

February 27, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, the Central government has credited the 13th instalment into the bank accounts of 49.96 lakh farmers of the State under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

A sum of ₹999.38 crore has been credited into the accounts of farmers, said an official press release from the Agriculture Department. A whopping sum of ₹10,933.20 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of farmers through DBT.

Under the scheme, the Centre contributes ₹2,000 while the State government is paying additional ₹4,000 to each small and marginal farmer families having combined land holdings/ownership of up to two hectares.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The PM Kisan scheme became operational in 2018-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US