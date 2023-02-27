₹999 cr. released to State farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

February 27, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, the Central government has credited the 13th instalment into the bank accounts of 49.96 lakh farmers of the State under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

A sum of ₹999.38 crore has been credited into the accounts of farmers, said an official press release from the Agriculture Department. A whopping sum of ₹10,933.20 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of farmers through DBT.

Under the scheme, the Centre contributes ₹2,000 while the State government is paying additional ₹4,000 to each small and marginal farmer families having combined land holdings/ownership of up to two hectares.

The PM Kisan scheme became operational in 2018-19.