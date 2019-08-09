993 people rescued in Kodagu

Life in Kodagu has been severely crippled with torrential downpour continuing to pound the district with more intensity.
More than 25 places are in the grip of floods. A total of 993 affected people belonging to 323 families have been rescued and moved to relief camps.
As of now, 21 relief camps have been opened and more are expected to be set up with the rise in the number of people being rescued from their marooned homes and villages.
Landslips have cut off road connectivity in 13 places and relief teams have been deployed to clear debris fallen on the roads.
In some places, roads have caved in and cracks have developed. Heavy discharge from the Harangi dam caused floods in some parts of Kushalnagar town on Thursday.
