99% turnout in Council polls

Hassan district recorded 99.78% voters’ turnout in the elections to Legislative Council on Friday. Among a total 3,578 voters as many as 3,570 exercised their franchise.

Alur and Sakleshpur taluks recorded 100% turnout. The voters’ response in other taluks: Arkalgud -99.79%, Arsikere - 99.85%, Belur - 99.78%, Channarayapatna – 99.68%, Hassan – 99.51% and Holenaraipur - 99.76%.

Those who cast the vote included Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and legislators H.D. Revanna, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Preetham Gowda, H.K. Kumaraswamy, C.N .Balakrishna, M.A. Gopalaswamy, and A.T. Ramaswamy.

Chikkamagaluru district recorded 99.71% turnout. Of the total 2,417 voters, as many as 2,410 cast their votes. By 1 p.m., the polling was completed in many booths.

Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa, N.R.Pura and Tarikere taluks recorded 100% turnout. Chikkamagaluru recorded 99.79%, Ajjampura 99.41% and Kadur 99.24%.

There were no untoward incidents during the polling in the district.