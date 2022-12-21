9,857 deaths in over 36,000 road accidents in Karnataka this year

December 21, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil said a total of 9,857 persons had died in 36,100 road accidents in the State during in 2022 (upto November).

Giving details of the accidents during the last three years in the Legislative Council, Mr. Patil said the number of persons who died in 34,647 road accidents during 2021 was 10,038. In 2020, a total of 34,178 road accidents had claimed 9,760 lives while the 40,658 road accidents during 2019 had claimed 10,958 lives.

A total of 942 black spots had been identified across the State under the Planning and Road Asset Management Centre (PRAMC). Of them, 214 black spots come under the purview of the Public Works Department and work has been completed on 186. Work on removing the remaining black spots is under way, he added.