Karnataka

983 quintals of rice seized

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies, Revenue and Police departments seized 983 quintals of rice being transported illegally in three trucks from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district to Rajasthan, near Shakapur village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Friday.

According to a press release, the value of the seized rice is ₹21.62 lakh.

The rice was supposed to be distributed among beneficiaries through the public distribution system (PDS) but it was being transported illegally.

The police booked a case against four people, including the three drivers of the trucks.


