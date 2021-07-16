₹98 cr. to be spent for developing facilities in MUDA layouts: Minister

MYSURU

16 July 2021 18:30 IST

Priority for drinking water project

• Drinking water supply to Vijayanagar 4th Stage launched, hurdles faced by layouts developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are being addressed: S T Somashekar

• ‘State Cabinet has cleared Rs 377 crore for developing basic amenities in layouts approved by MUDA’

Shankar Bennur

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj on Friday inaugurated the project of distributing drinking water by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Vijayanagar 4th Stage here.

“MUDA has developed several layouts and many of them were yet to get all necessary basic amenities. The problems they were facing are being addressed and facilities are being provided,” Mr .Somashekar said, after the inauguration.

Mr. Somashekar said he had believed that layouts in Mysuru were more developed than those in Bengaluru. “But, I found that a lot of work needs to be done in layouts developed in Mysuru after my inspection. When I discussed the problems with Mr. Basavaraj, he said he would make all efforts to address the problems and help them see development.”

The district in-charge Minister said the State Cabinet has approved a sum of ₹377 crore for developing roads, underground drainage, drinking water supply, street lights and parks in layouts under the limits of MUDA.

Mr .Basavaraj said a decision would be taken for spending a sum of ₹98 crore for developing basic amenities in the new MUDA layouts.

The government has given priority to addressing drinking water problems in every district. Such efforts had been done in Mysuru district with the Minister in charge getting the projects cleared.

The Hale Undawadi drinking water project has been taken up at a cost of ₹350 crore to improve drinking water supply to Mysuru city. Water would be sourced from the KRS backwaters, he added.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, said Vijayanagar layout in Mysuru is reckoned to be one of the largest residential layouts in the State. However, it lacks basic amenities and the government should look into the needs.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.