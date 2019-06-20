Karnataka

₹9.8 cr. loss for jeweller with IMA bank accounts sealed

Students of the Government V.K. Obaidullah School at Shivajinagar, which had been adopted by IMA Group, staging a protest in front of the house of R. Roshan Baig, Congress MLA of the constituency, demanding the reinstatement of teachers to the school. V. Sreenivasa Murthy

He was given a post-dated cheque for gold supply; another case filed against Mohammed Khan

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the managing director and founder of the beleaguered I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group, who allegedly cheated over half a lakh investors of over ₹2,000 crore, has now been accused by a Bengaluru jeweller of failing to make good on a ₹9.8-crore cheque. Khan, who is absconding, is believed to have fled the country, though the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, has yet to confirm this.

The complainant, Ankit Sanghvi, Director of Dharmesh Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., which has offices on Avenue Road, Bengaluru, approached the Commercial Street police on Sunday. “He claimed that he was the supplier of gold to IMA Jewels,” said a senior police officer. A few days before Khan absconded, Mr. Ankit had supplied gold worth ₹9.8 crore to IMA Jewels. He was given a post-dated cheque for June 11.

By then, Khan disappeared after leaving a WhatsApp message to his investors, and citizens were already lining up outside the Commercial Street police station to file complaints against the IMA.

“When the complainant presented the cheque, he said it bounced as the company’s and Khan’s bank accounts had been sealed. Instructions had been given to banks concerned to stop all financial transaction for investigations,” said a police officer.

Based on Mr. Sanghvi’s complaint the Commercial Street police have filed another case against Khan, charging him under criminal breach of trust and cheating. “We have asked Mr. Sanghvi to provide details of the transaction so that we can probe the matter,” the officer added.

