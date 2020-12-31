Karnataka

973 new cases reported in Karnataka

The State on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,18,544. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 12,081. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,217 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,94,834. Of the remaining 11,610 active patients, 202 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.93%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.71%.

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 554 cases, taking its tally to 3,87,832. With five deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,311. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 7,732.

As many as 1,03,857 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,720 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,39,62,707.

