97 cases booked for poll code violations in Mysuru

April 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

₹1.44 cr. in cash seized during screening at checkposts; 12,000 polling staff to be deployed on the day of elections in 11 constituencies

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the election fever is gaining momentum with the candidates stepping up campaigning in their constituencies, the election officials have so far booked 97 cases for violation of model code of conduct and have seized ₹1.44 crore in cash besides other valuables during inspections at the checkposts.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra said the staff deployed at the checkposts were discharging their duties well, keeping a close watch on the movement of cash, freebies and other valuables for distribution among the voters.

Braving the scorching heat, they were doing their job sincerely, he said, adding that the SVEEP activities have also been stepped up to motivate voters not to succumb to the inducements offered and ensure ethical voting.

Voter awareness drives are being carried out with novel ideas to draw the attention of the people.

Mr. Rajendra said 12,000 have been deployed in Mysuru district on the day of polling.

Speaking at a meeting of general observers and police observers here, he said steps have been taken for free and fair elections in 2,905 polling booths. Arrangements are also being done, including facilities that need to be provided to the voters, he added.

