9,650 people get spot placement at job fair: Sharan Prakash Patil

Nearly 590 companies participated in the two-day mega job fair, and 15,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage

March 02, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development and Livelihood, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development and Livelihood, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Around 9,650 people got spot placement against the total 43,000 registered for the mega two-day job fair ‘Yuva Samrudhi Sammelana’ on February 26 and 27 in Bengaluru, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil has said.

He was addressing presspersons after inspecting the construction work of the new building of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) Hospital in Kalaburagi on Saturday. Dr. Patil said that the nearly 590 companies participated in the two-day mega job fair, and 15,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage and another 15,000 are in various recruitment stages. Dr. Patil said that such job fairs will be organised in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Belagavi after the Lok Sabha elections.

Dr. Patil said that around 15,000 posts are in various stages of recruitment in Kalyana Karnataka region. The Congress-led government in the State was committed to filling up the remaining vacant posts in the next three years. As many as 25,000 candidates will be provided with employability skills and job-oriented training under Yuva Nidhi Yojana. So far 1.4 crore educated unemployed youth have registered under Yuva Nidhi Yojana, in which 50,000 are eligible to receive financial support of ₹3000 and ₹1,500 per month.

GTTC Multi-Skill Development Centre

The State government in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Technical University (VTU) would establish a Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) at Kalaburagi, Talakal at Koppal district, and Varuna in Mysuru district at a cost of ₹350 crore.

Replying to a question, Dr. Patil said that medical colleges should mandatorily provide stipend to postgraduate students. “It has come to my notice that MRMC College in Kalaburagi was not paying stipend to students for the last several years. This is a violation of the guidelines of National Medical Commission. The Medical Education Department will issue a circular to all medical colleges to strictly follow the guidelines,” Dr. Patil added.

Karnataka / Gulbarga / employment / Bangalore / Mysore / Belgaum

