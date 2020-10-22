96 fresh cases in Hassan

Five people died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 409 in the district. Besides that 96 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the district on the day.
So far 23,800 confirmed cases have been reported in the district. Among them, 21,250 have recovered and 2,141 are under treatment. Of those under treatment, 41 are in the intensive care unit.
Of the fresh cases reported on the day four are from Channarayapatna, seven from Alur, 54 from Hassan, six from Holenaraipur, 15 from Arkalgud, seven from Belur, two from Sakleshpur taluk and two more from other districts, said a release issued by K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer.
