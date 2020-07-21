96 fresh cases in Hassan district

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed 1,000 in Hassan district on Tuesday, with 96 fresh cases reported on the day. So far 33 people have died of the infection, including four deaths reported on the day.

In a media bulletin, the district administration informed media that the total number of cases has increased to 1,049. Among them, 432 are active cases. As many as 19 people are under treatment in the ICU.

Among the fresh cases, 30 were reported in Hassan, 22 in Arsikere, 18 in Channarayapatna, nine in Belur, six in Arkalgud, five in Sakleshpur, four in Holenarsipur and one in Alur taluk.