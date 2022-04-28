96 children to join regular schools after AIISH’s preschool teaching

Preschool graduation event for 108 children with communication disorders to be held today at the Department of Special Education

A total of 96 children with communication disorders are all set to join mainstream schools after going through pre-school activities conducted by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru.

A total of 108 children with communication disorders are graduating from the preschool for the year 2021-22 towards the path of success in mainstream schools. The remaining children have been recommended for partial integration with special support services.

“The high success rate of the preschool can be attributed to the fact that these children have been taught through a systematic curriculum and appropriate teaching strategies which meets the learning requirements of the children,” a note from AIISH said here.

The preschool training centre in the Department of Special Education at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing provides early educational intervention services for children with communication disorders including hearing impairment, autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, and multiple disabilities. Preschool training is offered in the essential areas such as self-help, cognitive, motor and social skills. The support and cooperation of parents and caregivers was invaluable.

To celebrate the success of preschool children, the Preschool Graduation ceremony has been arranged by the Department of Special Education, AIISH, on Friday in which Mayor (acting) Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guest.

P. Vijetha, Associate Professor in Special Education, AIISH, Mysuru, will be the guest of honour and M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, will preside.