95 roads blocked to curbspread of coronavirus

As many as 95 roads connecting the arterial streets in Kalaburagi were on Friday blocked to restrict vehicular movement and contain the spread of coronavirus.

To contain the spread of coronavirus in Kalaburagi district, the district administration and the city corporation officials have blocked 95 roads in different localities to restrict vehicular movement.

The 95 roads include not only arterial connectivity but also remote stretches and localities from where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far.

The city corporation has purchased more than 1,000 corrugated metal sheets for blocking the roads to restrict the passage of four-wheelers, autorickshaws and even motorcycles from areas identified as containment zones.

Besides main streets, the road connecting Azadpur, Hirapur, Hagaraga were blocked. A few connecting roads at Buland Parvez Colony, Ramji Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Rafi Chowk, Noorbagh, MB Colony, Mehboob Nagar, Veerendra Patil Nagar, Taj Nagar, Sangtraswadi, areas around Sedam Road and Aland Check-post were blocked with tin sheets.

