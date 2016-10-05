95 p.c. crop loss in Chitradurga

Since all the six taluks in Chitradurga district are suffering from scanty rainfall for the fourth year in a row, a majority of the crops have completely failed and farmers are in deep trouble. As per preliminary survey conducted by officials of the Agriculture Department, 95 per cent of the crops have been completely destroyed during the kharif season.

In the initial stages of the kharif season, the district received ample rainfall encouraging farmers to take up agriculture activities in full swing, but after a fortnight, the monsoon completely failed. To inform the State government on the crop loss to provide suitable compensation to farmers, the district administration had instructed the officers of Agriculture Department to conduct a preliminary survey of crop loss.

Detailed survey

The officials started assessment of crop loss a month ago. As per the preliminary report, sowing activities were taken up in 3.37 lakh hectares in the district, with the maximum area under cultivation being in Challakere taluk. Molkalmuru taluk was at the end of the table. However, the officials have said that a detailed survey would be completed shortly and a report submitted to the State government for further action.

Sowing activities were taken up in 61.274 hectares in Chitradurga taluk, 95.274 hectares in Challakere, 54.058 hectares in Holalkere, 50,273 hectares in Hosadurga, 44.062 hectares in Hiriyur taluk and 32.688 hectares in Molkalmuru taluk.

According to sources, Challakere and Molkalmuru taluks have experienced more than 50 per cent crop loss in the last three years. In 2014-15, Challakere taluk experienced 44 per cent crop loss and Molkalmuru taluk 53 per cent crop loss. In 2015-16, all the five taluks, except Holalkere taluk, experienced crop loss.

Major crops such as onion and groundnut have already withered putting farmers in deep trouble.