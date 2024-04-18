94.90% elders vote from home in Mandya

April 18, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

As the ‘vote from home’ option draws to a close on Thursday, 94.90 percent of voters above 85 years and 98.42 percent persons with disabilities (PwDs) who had opted for the facility in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency cast their ballot from their homes.

The vote from home began on April 16 and concluded on Thursday.

As many as 2,570 voters aged above 85 years and 885 persons with disabilities had opted for home voting, registering their names and submitting Form 12 D.

Out of 2,570 voters, 2,439 cast their vote and 871 voters out of 885 among PwDs exercised their franchise. In total, 3,310 voters cast their ballot from their homes, a note said here.

