94,000 frontline workers in Bengaluru identified for vaccine

Bengaluru

19 November 2020 01:50 IST

As many as 94,000 frontline workers have been identified to be the first beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru. It had been reported that the vaccine will be ready for administration in early 2021.

On Wednesday, N. Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and chairperson of COVID-19 task-force, chaired a meeting with health officials on the preparations for the vaccination drive that will be taken up once the vaccine is ready.

Mr. Prasad told The Hindu that in the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to frontline workers and health service providers, including ASHAs anganwadi workers, ANM nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers and medical, nursing and para-medical students. This, he said, was in line with the directions from the Centre that had instructed States to identify corona warriors who will be the first beneficiaries of the vaccine.

Advertising

Advertising

“Nearly 94,000 people have been identified already, including 75,000 medical, nursing and para-medical students. We have collected their details, which are now being uploaded on to a portal, as directed by the Centre,” he said. He added that even those who will administer the vaccine have been identified. “We have collected details of these health service providers,” he said. At the meeting, which saw the attendance of Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan and Chief Medical Officer Vijayendra, officials also discussed the logistical arrangements for administering the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be much like the Pulse Polio programme. We need to have in place a cold chain and vehicles with freezer facilities to transport the vaccine. The logistical details are also being fleshed out,” Mr. Prasad added.