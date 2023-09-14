₹94 lakh lost by private firm employee recovered

September 14, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chandra Layout police on Thursday recovered hard cash of ₹94 lakh which was left behind by a private firm employee while going to the office of an advocate in a hurry on Monday.

The complainant, Pramod, working in a city based BPO, was in a hurry to go to the advocate office along with the cash and some documents for verification to purchase a site. While keeping the boxes in the car, he left the carton box filled with cash on a scooter next to his car in a hurry.

After reaching the advocate’s office, he realised that he had left behind the cash and rushed back, but by then, the cash had vanished.

Based on the complaint, the police started gathering CCTV camera footage and identified the person who drove away with the cash box on a scooter. The scooter, according to S. Girish, DCP, west division, belonged to Varun Gowda, who worked in a credit card verification company.

After coming out of a client’s house, Varun saw a box kept on the scooter and opened it to find bundles of currency. Thanking his luck, he drove away with the box instead of handing it over to the police, Mr. Girish said .

However, after verifying over 300 CCTV camera footages, the police tracked down Varun from his house in Girinagar and recovered the cash intact on Thursday. The accused was planning to buy a second hand SUV and properties and valuables with the money.

The accused has been booked under theft case and remanded to judicial custody.