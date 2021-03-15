932 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to stay above the 900 mark in Karnataka, with the State reporting 932 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 9.61 lakh.
Out of the 932 cases, as many as 550 were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Out of the total 8,860 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, 125 patients are admitted in ICUs across different hospitals in the State.
As many as 62,358 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. Of these, 59,799 tests were RT-PCR, while the remaining were Rapid Antigen Tests.
The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.49 %, while the Case Fatality Rate was 0.75 %. As many as seven deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 12,397.
Vaccination continues
Meanwhile, a total of 1.25 lakh people were vaccinated. This included first and second doses of healthcare workers and frontline workers, as well first doses for people above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 with comorbidities.
With this, cumulatively 14.96 lakh people had been vaccinated as of Monday. No severe adverse effects following immunisation were reported in anyone on Monday. As many as 3,191 sessions were planned on Monday, and 3,188 were held.
