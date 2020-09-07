9,319 new COVID-19 cases reported across State

As many as 9,319 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 3.98 lakh in the State.
Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 9,575 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharges to 2.92 lakh.
Of the total 99,266 active cases in the State, 775 patients are admitted in intensive care units of different hospitals. As many as 95 were reported to have died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 6,393. Besides this, 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away from non-COVID-19 reasons.
As many as 74,384 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday in Karnataka. While as many as 35,073 tests were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT PCR and others.
Of the total 9,319 cases reported on Sunday, as many as 2,824 cases and 38 deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath