9,319 new COVID-19 cases reported across State

As many as 9,319 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 3.98 lakh in the State.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 9,575 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharges to 2.92 lakh.

Of the total 99,266 active cases in the State, 775 patients are admitted in intensive care units of different hospitals. As many as 95 were reported to have died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 6,393. Besides this, 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away from non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 74,384 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday in Karnataka. While as many as 35,073 tests were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT PCR and others.

Of the total 9,319 cases reported on Sunday, as many as 2,824 cases and 38 deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban district.