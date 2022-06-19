92.6% attendance for COMEDK UGET this year in the country

Students coming out after writing the COMEDK at BNM Institute of Technology in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

COMEDK UGET 2022 and Uni-Gauge, the annual entrance examinatios conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) was held across 154 cities (230 centres) in the country on Sunday with 92.63% and 93.50% attendance in two slots – morning and afternoon, respectively.

In Karnataka, of the 22,347 students who had registered, 21,108 students attended the exams taking the State’s attendance to 94% in each session. The State had 71 examination centres out of which 29 were in Bengaluru.

COMEDK authorities reported that although some students expressed anxiety and held protests in some parts of the country before the exam, it was conducted in a smooth manner and as per schedule. “The exam was conducted keeping in view all guidelines related to COVID-19, with support from all authorities concerned. The sessions were conducted with all social distancing norms and all protocols in place. The operating procedures were prominently placed in the websites, SMSes and emails were sent to students as well,” said S. Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK, in a press release.

The release also said that one person who attempted impersonation was identified in one of the centres and was sent out without being allowed to take the examination.

On the day of the exam, students in Bengaluru said that even though they were nervous, they were excited. Most of them were also planning to take the JEE after finishing COMEDK. “I prepared for this exam the same way I did for the CET exam. I found a few topics from every subject difficult, and prepared from the prescribed textbooks,” said Aditya, who took his exam at Global Academy of Technology.

Another student at the same centre, Bhaskar, said that he had always been home schooled and even prepared for the COMEDK on his own. “I prepared from NCERT textbooks, but physics was quite easy for me. Since I am weak in Chemistry, it felt a little tough for me. I plan on sitting for the JEE Mains after this.”

“The exam was as we had expected it to be. At the end of the day, it is a competitive exam and the questions are meant to be tricky,” said Meghana M.B., student at Jain PU College centered at BNMIT. Two students at the same centre found that for one question in chemistry, the choices which were provided were repeatedly similar.

Upcoming important dates

June 22: Provisional answers keys with forms for challenging the said answer keys

June 30: Final answer key will be made available

July 5: Score cards will be made available to candidates in their applicant logins