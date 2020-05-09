9,194 migrants return

As many as 9,194 migrants working in different districts and States have returned to the district after the government granted permission for the transport of workers.

While 2,213 workers returned to Vijayapura taluk, 1,559 returned to Muddebihal taluk and remaining to other taluks.

Around 540 workers of others States have been sent back to their respective States by the district administration. Of them, 388 from Rajasthan and 152 from Madhya Pradesh were sent in 17 KSRTC buses arranged for them.

Since outsiders are still registering their names through Sevasindhu app for returning to their native States, and buses will be arranged for them after consulting the authorities of the respective States. Besides government buses, some of them went in their private vehicles by obtaining permission.

The district administration has decided to send to institutional quarantine all persons who have arrived or arriving from States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi which have high COVID-19 positive cases. The institutional quarantine could be schools, hostels, convention centres etc. where these people would be kept for observation.

The warning of initiating legal action has been given to those who have found to have entered the district clandestinely. An appeal has been made to the general public to share information with the administration about anyone who has arrived clandestinely.