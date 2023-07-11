91,472 cases disposed of in Lok Adalat in Dharwad district

July 11, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the National Lok Adalat held in various courts of Dharwad district recently, a total of 91,472 cases were disposed of resulting in a settlement amount of ₹130.15 crore.

According to a press release, in the National Lok Adalat held under the guidance of District Principal and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi, a total of 38 Lok Adalat Benches, 15 in Dharwad, 17 in Hubballi and two each in Kundgol, Navalgund and Kalghatgi taluks, were set up in Dharwad district.

Of the various cases pending before various courts in the district, 17,931 cases were identified as eligible for settlement. Among them, 13,573 cases were settled through mediation. This apart, 77,899 cases of the 85,477 Pre Litigation Suits were also settled through mediation resulting in a total settlement amount of ₹130,15,11,504.

Among these cases, an 82-year-old senior citizen also got his pending property dispute case settled through advocate mediator Shivalingappa Sajjanashettar before Principal Senior Civil Judge Chinnannavar R.S.

85-year-old case

Another pending case with a long history of disputes had again come up before the court in 2021. Through advocate mediator K.R. Banakar appeared before Principal Civl Judge R.M. Tilaganji, both the parties agreed to settle the 85-year-old dispute through mediation.

A case related to the execution of the order on clearance of Hubballi Fire Station building in 2008 was also settled through mediator Mahesh Vaggar before First Additional Civil Judge Nagesh Naik by agreeing to hand over required land for laying road.

Couple reunited

During the Lok Adalat, five couples were united through mediation. In all, 337 property dispute suits, 885 cheque bounce cases, 15 Domestic Violence Act cases, 130 motor accident cases, 81 cases of disbursement of compensation in 81 cases and 109 criminal cases were settled through mediation through the efforts of District Legal Services Authority and Taluk Legal Services Committees.

Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge Parashuram F. Doddamani has in the release said that the Lok Adalat has been successful in disposing of various cases with the active participation of judges, judidical staff, advocates and officials from private, public sector undertakings and various government departments.

