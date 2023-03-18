ADVERTISEMENT

‘91.4% achievement in loan disbursement under priority sector by banks’

March 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and chairman of district-level review committee Gurudatta Hegde has said the banks in the district had recorded good progress in loan disbursement in the priority sector and achieved 91.4% target, resulting in bagging two State-level awards

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and chairman of district-level review committee Gurudatta Hegde has said that banks in the district had recorded good progress in loan disbursement in the priority sector and achieved 91.40% of its target, resulting in bagging two State-level awards.

Chairing the district consultative committee (DCC) and district-level review committee (DLRC) meeting in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said that during the current fiscal the target for loan disbursement from all the banks in the district was ₹12,713.52 crore, of which ₹11,839.96 crore was disbursed by December-end, resulting in an achievement of 93.13%.

Of the ₹1,605.81 crore target for crop loan, the banks had disbursed ₹1,477.6 crore, an achievement of 92.03%, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As much as 91.40% achievement has been recorded in priority sector. The achievement in MSME and other priority sector is 87.99% and 85.99%. Overall in agriculture sector, agricultural term loans have recorded good progress making an achievement of 101.58%. Non-priority sector has an achievement of 95.11%. Let me congratulate all the bankers and banking staff for the progress,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the progress under PMJDY and other schemes was good and 70% bank customers now had Rupay cards.

This apart, awareness was being created among the public about PMSBY and PMJJBY insurance schemes.

Lauding about the progress in various sectors, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for identification of more beneficiaries under the PM Mudra Yojana.

Awards

“Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), Dharwad district has secured first place in the State. Under loan disbursement and PM Sannidhi scheme, the district is second in the State,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal stressed the need for Aadhaar linking of MNREGA job card holders and setting up Swami Vivekananda self-help groups in the villages.

Lead Bank Manager Prabhudev N.G. briefed about the progress achieved by the banks in the district in various sectors. Development Manager of NABAR Mayur Kamble, Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda Pradeep Desai were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US