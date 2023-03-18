‘91.4% achievement in loan disbursement under priority sector by banks’

March 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and chairman of district-level review committee Gurudatta Hegde has said that banks in the district had recorded good progress in loan disbursement in the priority sector and achieved 91.40% of its target, resulting in bagging two State-level awards.

Chairing the district consultative committee (DCC) and district-level review committee (DLRC) meeting in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said that during the current fiscal the target for loan disbursement from all the banks in the district was ₹12,713.52 crore, of which ₹11,839.96 crore was disbursed by December-end, resulting in an achievement of 93.13%.

Of the ₹1,605.81 crore target for crop loan, the banks had disbursed ₹1,477.6 crore, an achievement of 92.03%, he said.

“As much as 91.40% achievement has been recorded in priority sector. The achievement in MSME and other priority sector is 87.99% and 85.99%. Overall in agriculture sector, agricultural term loans have recorded good progress making an achievement of 101.58%. Non-priority sector has an achievement of 95.11%. Let me congratulate all the bankers and banking staff for the progress,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the progress under PMJDY and other schemes was good and 70% bank customers now had Rupay cards.

This apart, awareness was being created among the public about PMSBY and PMJJBY insurance schemes.

Lauding about the progress in various sectors, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for identification of more beneficiaries under the PM Mudra Yojana.

Awards

“Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), Dharwad district has secured first place in the State. Under loan disbursement and PM Sannidhi scheme, the district is second in the State,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal stressed the need for Aadhaar linking of MNREGA job card holders and setting up Swami Vivekananda self-help groups in the villages.

Lead Bank Manager Prabhudev N.G. briefed about the progress achieved by the banks in the district in various sectors. Development Manager of NABAR Mayur Kamble, Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda Pradeep Desai were present.