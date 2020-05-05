91.36% students from DK clear PU 1 exam

As many as 30,603 (91.36 %) of the 33,895 students have cleared the first Pre-University examination from Dakshina Kannada. The results were announced on Tuesday.

According to an official release, of the 30,603 students, 15,662 are girls while 14,941 are boys. As many as 697 girls and 1,812 boys have been detained. A total of 33,498 students wrote the examination and the valuation was over by the end of February. Three hundred and ninety seven (397) students discontinued their studies, the release said.

This is the third successive year that Dakshina Kannada PU Department has released the results online on https://result.dkpucpa.com using the SuVidya application of Dakshina Kannada District PU Principals Association.

As directed by the State government, an additional feature was included in the application that enabled students get their results through SMS. “By 9 a.m. all our students had received the SMS on their registered mobile numbers,” an official from the office of the Deputy Director of PU Department said.

Toppers

Inchara K.V. from Sharada Vidyaniketana PU College and Neha from MAPS PU College topped with 598 marks, followed by Mariyam Shaiba Nazli from Yenepoya PU College and Kripa K.R. from Sharada PU College with 596 marks and Swarna Shenoy Y. from Ambika Padavi Poorva Vidyalaya, Nellikatte and B. Anagha Kamath from Vijaya PU College, Mulki, with 595 marks.

Not in office

Deputy Director of PU Department Mohammed Imtiyaz was not in the office on Tuesday. He had left for his home town in Shivamogga district soon after announcement of lockdown in March. “I am unable to get the pass for my travel to Mangaluru. However, my absence, has not affected the work of announcing results,” he told The Hindu from Shivamogga.