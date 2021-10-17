911 degrees to be conferred by UAS-Dharwad

34th convocation of the university to be held tomorrow

A total of 601 graduates and 247 postgraduates will be conferred various degrees and 63 will get doctoral degrees during the 34th annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, to be held on Monday.

During the convocation to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, at Farmers’ Knowledge Centre, UAS, Dharwad, founder and CEO of SELCO India Harish Hande will deliver the convocation address. Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation ceremony while Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will be present.

According to a press release issued by Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Dhawrad, M.B. Chetti on Saturday, 911 candidates, including 63 research students, 247 postgraduates and 601 graduates, would be conferred degrees during the convocation.

53 gold medals

This apart, 53 gold medals and nine cash awards would be presented to meritorious students.

As per the release, of the 601 graduates, 406 candidates will receive bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, 63 in Agricultural Marketing & Cooperation, 62 in Forestry, 39 in Home Sciences, and 31 in BTech (Food Technology).

Among the 247 postgraduates, 208 would receive MSc (Agriculture) degree, four MBA (Agri Business), eight MSc (Forestry), 22 MHSc (Home Sciences), five will receive MSc (Food Technology) degree. Of these, 198 candidates will receive their master’s degree in person.

Of the 63 research students, 56 will receive their doctoral degrees in person, the release stated.